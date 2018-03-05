The St. Louis Cardinals held a press conference at their Spring Training facility this morning to announce a contract extension has been reached with shortstop Paul DeJong. The six-year deal will keep DeJong with the team through at least 2023 and also includes club options for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

While the team did not disclose financial terms, with deal is worth $26 million over the six years and could increase to over $50 million if both options are exercised according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The runner-up for the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year Award last season, DeJong hit .285 with 25 HR’s, 65 RBIs, and led the Cardinals with a .532 slugging percentage in 108 games. As a result, he follows the track of Matt Carpenter, Allen Craig, Carlos Martinez, Stephen Piscotty, and Kolten Wong as recent players to sign early extensions with St. Louis.

“Paul moved quickly through our minor leagues and he had a breakout season last year and has shown all the

attributes we look for in a player.” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “We are excited to know that Paul is someone we can build around, and we look forward to seeing him in a Cardinals uniform for years to come.”

A fourth round pick in the 2015 draft, the 24-year old DeJong will now have the financial security of a long-term deal, while the Cardinals control via option what would have been his first two years eligible for free agency.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports