GODFREY – A list of post-season honors caps an outstanding season for Trailblazers women’s soccer team, which earned a trip to the 2018 NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer National Tournament.

Six Trailblazers earned All-Region honors. Player of the Year went to Boitumelo Rabale, a freshman midfielder from Maseru, Lesotho. Mercedes King, a freshman goalkeeper from Troy, Ill., was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Other players receiving All-Region honors include Megan Pierce, a sophomore defenseman from St. Charles, Mo.; Kassidy Louvall, a sophomore forward from O’Fallon, Mo.; Taylor Hansen, a sophomore midfielder from Edwardsville, Ill.; and Senate Letsie, a sophomore forward from Maseru, Lesotho.

Both Rabale and Pierce received All-American honorable mentions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The honors are a reflection on the year we had,” Head Coach Tim Rooney said. “All those ladies had terrific years.”

Trailblazers’ coaches were among the finalists for staff of the year.

The Trailblazers finished their regular season undefeated with a record of 15-0, an overall record of 19-1 and a No. 6 national ranking. They were champions of both Region 24 and the Central Division, which earned them a berth in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. Their only loss came in the second round of pool play where they took a 4-1 loss to Monroe College (NY), the eventual National Champion.

“It was just a great team,” Rooney said. “We just really had a great group of players.”

More like this: