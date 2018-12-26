Player #7: Boitumelo RabaleGODFREY – A list of post-season honors caps an outstanding season for Trailblazers women’s soccer team, which earned a trip to the 2018 NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer National Tournament.

Six Trailblazers earned All-Region honors. Player of the Year went to Boitumelo Rabale, a freshman midfielder from Maseru, Lesotho. Mercedes King, a freshman goalkeeper from Troy, Ill., was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Other players receiving All-Region honors include Megan Pierce, a sophomore defenseman from St. Charles, Mo.; Kassidy Louvall, a sophomore forward from O’Fallon, Mo.; Taylor Hansen, a sophomore midfielder from Edwardsville, Ill.; and Senate Letsie, a sophomore forward from Maseru, Lesotho.

Both Rabale and Pierce received All-American honorable mentions.

“The honors are a reflection on the year we had,” Head Coach Tim Rooney said. “All those ladies had terrific years.”

Player #5: Megan PierceTrailblazers’ coaches were among the finalists for staff of the year.

The Trailblazers finished their regular season undefeated with a record of 15-0, an overall record of 19-1 and a No. 6 national ranking. They were champions of both Region 24 and the Central Division, which earned them a berth in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. Their only loss came in the second round of pool play where they took a 4-1 loss to Monroe College (NY), the eventual National Champion.

“It was just a great team,” Rooney said. “We just really had a great group of players.”

