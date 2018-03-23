SEE VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - The six recipients of a $500,000 grant from the Deluxe Corporation were announced at Alton's Broadway Bash Friday night.

Shampooches, Bluff City Outdoors, Today's Hair Supply, Morrison's Irish Pub, Lighthouse Sounds, and Lovetts will receive a portion of that sum and be showcased on the show The Small Business Revolution which airs on Hulu and YouTube as well as Deluxe Corporation's website. The announcement was made by show host Amanda Brinkman and this season's co-host Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover Home Edition.

Filming for the show will begin in April, when crews will be in town for at least 10 days. They will do more work for the businesses remotely from Deluxe Corporation's Minneapolis based offices.

They will return by June for follow-ups and reveals for the chosen businesses.

