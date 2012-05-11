ST. LOUIS, MO., May 10, 2012... The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the addition of Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. (CMT); Hurst-Rosche Engineers; Prairie State Energy Campus; Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation; Union Pacific Railroad and Warma Witter Kreisler Gregov & Associates Insurance (WWKG) to its growing list of members. Representatives from these six companies will join other leaders in the business, industry, labor, education and government sectors to encourage business investment and development in Southwestern Illinois.

Dennis Denby will represent consulting engineering firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. on the Leadership Council. Denby currently manages CMT's Edwardsville, Ill., office and the St. Louis Land Development group. He has over 30 years of civil engineering experience in Illinois and Missouri, including a vast number of projects in Southwestern Illinois and St. Louis. Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. employs 265 people and has ten offices throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Serving as Hurst-Rosche's representative is Thomas G. Baker, P.E, president of the firm. Hurst-Rosche, which is based in Hillsboro, Ill., and has five other locations in Illinois and Missouri, is a diversified architectural, engineering and construction management firm engaging in a broad range of professional services. Baker joined the firm in 1978, and has served in various roles throughout the company. Most recently, he was general manager of the firm's Springfield office, before being promoted to president in 2007.

Peter DeQuattro, President and CEO of Prairie State Energy Campus, will serve as the company's representative on the Leadership Council. Prairie State Energy Campus is the largest coal plant to be built in the U.S. since 1982. As President and CEO, DeQuattro is responsible for the overall direction and leadership of the Prairie State Energy Campus. He oversees coordination with the Prairie State ownership group, which includes eight non-profit power companies serving 2.5 million member-customers across eight states, and Peabody Energy, the world's largest private sector coal company.

Representing Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation is Larry McCulley, who has been serving as president and CEO of the foundation since 2010. Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation is a community-based, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) network, with nearly 40 health centers throughout Southern Illinois. As President and CEO, McCulley oversees the entire foundation, including all of the organization's health centers and Touchette Regional Hospital. Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation and Touchette are also partner organizations in the operations of two independent senior housing facilities.

Wes Lujan, Illinois Director of Public Affairs for Union Pacific Railroad Company and Metra Commuter Relations in Chicago, will represent Union Pacific Railroad on the Council. Union Pacific Railroad is North America's premier railroad franchise, covering 23 states across the western two-thirds of the United States. Lujan serves as the company's representative for Metra community issues and as the Legislative Representative in Springfield, Ill. He is also involved in legislative, community and philanthropic endeavors on behalf of Union Pacific. Effective July 1, 2012, Lujan will be the Assistant Vice President, Public Affairs for Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, and will serve as the Chairman of the Illinois Railroad Association.

Steve Gregov, Partner/Owner of Warmer Witter Kreisler Gregov & Associates Insurance Agency, will serve as the firm's representative on the Council. WWKG is an independent insurance agency based in O'Fallon, Ill., and offers all types of insurance, including auto, homeowners, commercial, life, health and disability. Gregov, who serves as Vice President/Secretary, joined WWKG Insurance in 2009 and has over 20 years of insurance-related experience. He has maintained his Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation for over 10 years, and is also one of only a handful of Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM) in Illinois.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development organization that has worked for more than 25 years to attract/retain jobs and stimulate capital investment through its coalition of leaders in business, labor, education and government. These effective partnerships have served as a driving force behind a number of successful regional economic development efforts. The Leadership Council also publishes the annual Market Review & Investment Update, which chronicles the total value of projects announced, under construction or completed each year in Madison and St. Clair counties, with the 2010 edition showing $6.56 billion in investments.

