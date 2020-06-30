BELLEVILLE – Three teens and three adults are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Wednesday evening in Belleville, police say.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of West Washington Street around 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, police identified the victim as Demauryon V. Smith. He died after being shot in his chest.

Police said they arrested two suspects on Friday and four were arrested Saturday. Two of those charged are from Champaign. Police allege they came to town to sell drugs to everyone else. Police said they ended up robbing Smith and shooting him. Under Illinois law, everyone involved in the drug deal has been charged with murder.

Charges have been filed against the following people:

Keandre D. Hollins, 21, of Champaign, was charged with 1st-degree murder, armed violence

Article continues after sponsor message

Olivia R. Willey, 19, of Champaign, was charged with 1st-degree murder, armed violence

Nicholas A. Lester, 17, of Belleville, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted robbery

Nolan R. Birge, 18, of O'Fallon, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted robbery

Tarik M. Horton, 19, of Belleville, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery

Marquis C. Triplett, 16, of Belleville, was charged with 1st-degree murder, attempted armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-234-1212 ext. 1793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Previous Story Link: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/16-year-old-shot-and-killed-in-belleville-major-case-squad-activated-42738.cfm

More like this:

Related Video: