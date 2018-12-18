Article continues after sponsor message

BETHALTO – The Bethalto Police Department made six arrests in what is believed to be a case of fraudulent documents Saturday at the Bethalto Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location at #20 Terminal Drive.

Four men were discovered using fraudulent documents in order to attain Illinois Drivers Licenses, according to a Monday evening release on the Bethalto Police Department's Facebook page. Those four suspects were taken to the Bethalto Police Department and two more men allegedly linked to those four returned to the DMV lot to gain access to the vehicle police said was attached to the four suspects already in custody. They were discovered when police returned to the scene to tow said vehicle and they too were taken into custody at that time.

Within the vehicle, police said they recovered a computer, printer, cell phones and documents as evidence of forgery related to obtaining those fraudulent licenses.

Six men were charged with felony forgery, a Class 3 Felony, and all six were given a bond of $30,000. Those six men were identified as: Cristobal Vargas Avalos, 27, Jose Manuel Barradas-Geron, 48, Juan Manuel Vargas Avalos, 30, Martin Vargas Avalos, 29, Omar Fernando Ortiz Grandados, 24 and Saady Francisco Harnandez Potillo, 39.

The release identified employees of the Illinois Secretary of State within the DMV as “witnesses to this case,” adding they are not suspected of collusion or any criminal activity relating to these arrests at this time.

Authorities from the Bethalto Police Department have worked with the Illinois Secretary of State's Office, Madison County State's Attorney's office and the United States Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois in regards to this case.

