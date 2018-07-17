Six area students named to Quincy University Dean's List for Spring 2018
QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 341 students received the honor during the Spring 2018 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:
Carrollton, IL
Luke Palan
Elisabeth Schenk
Edwardsville, IL
Nicole Allaria
Brandon Davis
Erik Weiler
Glen Carbon, IL
Cole Cimarolli
