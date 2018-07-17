QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 341 students received the honor during the Spring 2018 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:

Carrollton, IL
Luke Palan
Elisabeth Schenk

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville, IL
Nicole Allaria
Brandon Davis
Erik Weiler

Glen Carbon, IL
Cole Cimarolli

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adulteducation programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University’s intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.

More like this:

5 days ago - Granite City's MaKena Mueller Named To Fall 2023 Dean's List At NIU

Jan 9, 2024 - Rockhurst University Announces Fall 2023 Dean's List  

Today - East Alton's Troy Holbrook Is On State Tech Dean's List

Jan 9, 2024 - Southwestern High School Semester 1 2023-2024 High Honor and Honor Roll

Jun 12, 2023 - Nasello, Raglin and Jones Earn Spring Quincy Dean's List Honors

 