ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Six students in the riverbend area have been named to the Dean's List at Fontbonne University.

The following students have earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2017 fall semester:

Alton, IL

Zachary Franke, Cybersecurity

East Alton, IL

Anna Whitaker, Social Work

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville, IL

Jennie Stare, Special Education

Granite City, IL

Danae Reeves, Dietetics

Leann Smith, Medical Lab Sciences

Jerseyville, IL

Zachary Ridenhour, Applied Mathematics

"At Fontbonne, we value quality in all that we do, and we are proud to recognize the academic achievements of those students whose work has been acknowledged as high quality by their faculty," said Dr. Carey Adams, vice president for academic affairs.

Fontbonne University is a Catholic coeducational institution of higher education offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts and professional studies, as well as evening and online programs for working adults. Fontbonne was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. To learn more, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

More like this: