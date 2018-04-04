EDWARDSVILLE – Sivia Law is hosting another Shred-Fest event on Saturday, April 21st from 9 – 11 a.m. Clients and the community are welcome to swing by the firm’s parking lot during this time and drop of any paperwork.

“We need to securely shred our own documents so why not provide this service to the community, too?” said Todd Sivia. “We try to host one free shredding event a year. This time around, it’s right after taxes, so I know several people will have paperwork they’d like to dispose of confidentially.”

Sivia Law is located at 217 S. Main Street in Edwardsville, IL. The public is encouraged to drop by anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the community. Coffee and donuts will also be provided at no cost.

Sivia Law has been dedicated to protecting what’s important to their clients for over a decade. Todd Sivia is a Certified Exit Plan Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Exit Planner (CExP), allowing him to incorporate new planning techniques and problem-solving solutions to help business owners and their families achieve all aspects of their personal and professional goals.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the “Best Law Firms” in 2017 and “Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis” in 2014. Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years.

Sivia Law strives to build the right legal plan for you.

Sivia Law is an asset protection law firm. The legal practice focuses on business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, special needs planning and elder law.

For more information regarding our law practice or to schedule a consultation, please contact Sivia Law at (618) 659-4499 or info@sivialaw.com.

