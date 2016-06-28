EDWARDSVILLE – Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. has been serving the Metro East and St. Louis region for 10 years this June.

The growing firm houses attorney’s that do not just simply practice law; they are college professors, strategic consultants and recognized speakers. They go beyond the scope of a traditional legal firm, offering personalized solutions for you, your family and your business.



“It has been a privilege to provide legal services to this community for the last 10 years,” said owner and managing partner, Todd Sivia. “We will continue to provide big firm quality service at small firm prices for decades to come.”



In June of 2006, Todd Sivia had a big idea. He wanted to build a law practice that could provide far more than expert legal counsel. He wanted to offer his clients a full spectrum of services that would assist them in planning for all of life's adventures.



“As an asset-protection firm, we focus on protecting what is important to our clients: business, family, estate, etc. It all ties back to looking out for the client’s best interest,” explains Sivia. “By aligning our firm with other related businesses, we increase efficiency and ensure our clients receive the quality care they deserve.”



That big idea has turned into a reality for Sivia. What started out as a staff of one has expanded into a staff of 8 which includes attorneys Todd Sivia, Managing Partner, Jack Humes, Jr, Ashley S. Day, Paul A. Marks; Paralegals, Jennifer Haynes who is also the Office Manager, Katelyn Overton, and Marketing Manager, Ashleigh Teasley. SBLS credits forward-thinking business planning for the firm’s continuing growth.



St. Louis Small Business Monthly named SBLS one of the “Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis” in 2014 and 2015 and Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list, in both 2015 and 2016. The firm holds memberships with the Madison County Bar Associations as well as the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.



Todd Sivia is also committed to being an asset to the Metro-East community. He is a long-standing member of Edwardsville Rotary, Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, and Metro East Landlords Association.

