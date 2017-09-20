EDWARDSVILLE – The Ohio Valley Conference announced today that the Thursday, Feb. 15, SIUE women's basketball game at UT Martin will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Cougars will take on their OVC rival in a 4 p.m. contest. This is the only OVC women's basketball regular season contest to be picked up by ESPNU.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher said her team is pleased to be able to showcase their talents on ESPNU.

"We are excited for the opportunity to be featured on ESPNU," said Buscher. "It will be a great game and great exposure for our student-athletes and our program on a national level."

ESPNU is a 24-hour college sports television network which airs more than 650 live events annually. Action includes a variety of top football and men's and women's basketball games, as well as Olympic sports from 26 Division I conferences. ESPNU is the destination for premier collegiate and high school programming, including elite football, basketball, baseball, softball and lacrosse events.

More like this: