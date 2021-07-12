EDWARDSVILLE - In a new episode of ESPN’s E60, the story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is told through the eyes of his twin sons who are now trying to honor their father and push forward as college basketball players.

“A Murder in Memphis” debuts Wednesday, July 14, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The one-hour program will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App immediately following the first airing and will re-air multiple times across ESPN networks.

Just over a decade ago, Wright’s murder shocked the world. In July 2010, his bullet-riddled body was found in a remote field in southeast Memphis, and the mystery of exactly what happened and who is responsible remains. Eleven years later, the case is still ongoing.

Article continues after sponsor message

In “A Murder in Memphis,” for the first time, Wright’s twin sons Lamar and Shamar Wright open up about their father, their parents’ marriage, accusations against their mother and more. Also, for the first time since she was imprisoned for her involvement in Wright’s death, his ex-wife Sherra, defends herself in an exclusive interview with E60’s Lisa Salters.

The twins are now players as Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

After the debut airing, the program will re-air on ESPN2 on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. followed by an airing at 1 a.m. Thursday on ESPNEWS. Viewers will have two chances to see the program Thursday night – 7 p.m. on ESPNEWS and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. More re-airs are scheduled later.

“Murder in Memphis” is produced for E60 by Jeremy Williams and Jason Kostura.

More like this: