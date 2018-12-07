EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Tiffany Williams has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Illinois chapter of the Society for Public Health Education (ISOPHE). The competitive award is granted annually to three public health students from across the state.

The ISOPHE Student Scholarship honors those who demonstrate academic excellence in their ability to pursue studies and strong potential in achieving professional success in the public health field.

“This award solidifies that my pursing a degree in public health was an excellent choice,” said Williams, of Carbondale. “As a daughter of a nurse, I have had the advantage of being surrounded and raised in a health-conscious environment. I chose a degree in public health to impact, and hopefully improve, the quality of life for as many people as possible.”

Williams is vice president and fundraising co-director for Eta Sigma Gamma (ESG), the health education honorary society. She was nominated for the ISOPHE Student Scholarship by her faculty mentor, Alice Ma, PhD, assistant professor in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Applied Health.

“Over the past year, I have been Tiffany’s instructor, ESG faculty advisor and Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) mentor,” Ma said. “She has demonstrated perseverance, passion and self-initiative in all of her coursework and responsibilities. She seeks opportunities to enhance her professional development and give back to the local community, particularly through her service work in ESG. Tiffany embodies the future of this field, and I have full confidence that she will continue to flourish, shine and lead it into the future.”

ISOPHE promotes high standards of practice and provides global leadership in public health. According to Ma, membership in such organizations prepares current and aspiring health professionals to network, be informed of current public health news and research, and participate in professional service.

“In particular, being a part of local organizations like ISOPHE allows members to be connected to the health needs and resources in Illinois,” Ma emphasized. “These opportunities are essential to aid new professionals in beginning their career with a strong start.”

Williams is slated to graduate with a bachelor’s in public health in May 2019. She then plans to apply for chiropractic school, and continue her volunteer work with local organizations and charities.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

