EDWARDSVILLE - Tyshawn Williams and Christian Dulaney each placed third Sunday at the first Cougar Clash at the Vadalebene Center.

"Overall, I thought it was a good event," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "I'm very appreciative to everyone who made this a great event."

Williams avenged his only loss of the tournament with a 15-11 win in the 149-pound third-place match at 149 pounds against Wisconsin's Garrett Model. Dulaney stepped up his offense in the 197-pound third-place match with a 15-8 decision over Arizona State's Austyn Harris.

"Tyshawn did a good job of coming back, and Christian tweaked his knee a bit but came back," said Spates. "I don't think they wrestled their best but finished third."

SIUE finished fifth as a team in the seven-team tournament. Arizona State won the team title with Army and Wisconsin tying for second place.

The Cougars also had top six finishes from Nate Higgins (165, 5th), Kevin Gschwendtner (174, 6th), and Sergio Villalobos (184, 5th)

"I think there some good takeaways from the day," added Spates.

