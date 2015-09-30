Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Jeffrey Waple will participate in the 2015 National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) Institute for Vice Presidents for Student Affairs sponsored by the James E. Scott Academy.

Waple, SIUE vice chancellor for student affairs, will attend the foundational three-day learning and networking experience Oct.11-14 in Alexandria, Va. It prepares student affairs administrators to be strategic decision-makers, highly effective managers and transformational leaders.

“I am deeply humbled to be selected to attend the NASPA Institute for New Vice Presidents for Student Affairs” Waple said. “I am looking forward to gathering knowledge and resources to help move The Division of Student Affairs and SIUE forward in the years to come.”

Former SIUE Chancellor Julie Furst-Bowe nominated Waple for the institute, and he was selected to join this highly talented group. Waple arrived on the SIUE campus in July 2015 after serving as the assistant vice president for student engagement and dean of students at Northern Kentucky University. He brings more than 20 years of professional service in student affairs to SIUE.

Article continues after sponsor message

The innovative curriculum focuses on managing for heightened organizational performance, entrepreneurial leadership and achieving systemic and transformational change. The program is designed by some of the field’s best student affairs administrators for the most senior student affairs personnel on university campuses.

The core of NASPA’s mission is to provide professional development for student affairs educators and administrators who share the responsibility for a campus wide focus on the student experience. Professional development programs at NASPA achieve this through a variety of conferences, workshops and online learning.

NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health and sustainability of the student affairs profession. NASPA serves a full range of professionals who provide programs, experiences and services that cultivate student learning and success in concert with the mission of colleges and universities. Established in 1918 and founded in 1919, NASPA is comprised of over 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries and eight U.S. Territories.

Through high-quality professional development, strong policy advocacy and substantive research to inform practice, NASPA meets the diverse needs and invests in realizing the potential of all its members under the guiding principles of integrity, innovation, inclusion and inquiry.

More like this: