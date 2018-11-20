EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Austin Tuttle, of Sherman, was recognized during the Lincoln Academy of Illinois’ 43rd Annual Student Laureate Convocation on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. The annual event honors one senior from each of the state’s four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities for their excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.

As one of the student laureates, the 21-year-old senior economics and finance major in the SIUE School of Business received a certificate of merit, an Order of Lincoln medallion and $1,000 from The Lincoln Academy.

“Lincoln stood for something bigger than himself, and that’s really important to me,” Tuttle said. “I’d like to stand for something bigger than just my own life. So, to be put in the same sentence or to be associated with Lincoln in any way is great.”

“It affirms their tremendous dedication to academic scholarship and research, their devotion to community service, and the fact that these students really want to be change-makers to the world,” said Lincoln Academy Chancellor Stephanie Pace Marshall. “The Lincoln Academy is one of those organizations that can say those are exactly the things you would be doing if you lead in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln.”

