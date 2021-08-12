EAST ST. LOUIS/EDWARDSVILLE - Against the backdrop of a misunderstood and miscalculated public image and steady, salacious media coverage, is a city that boasts talented and hard-working residents, strong community ties, and a way of life that is full of grit, creativity and enjoyment.

This positive, encouraging and largely unrecognized truth is becoming known thanks to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. TRHT has completed the first installment of its initiative known as East St. Louis stories or e-stories, according to Connie Frey Spurlock, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Sociology and TRHT director.

“East St. Louis is a great city, which has produced successful people who now live and work around the world,” said Frey Spurlock. “It was important to have people from East St. Louis be responsible for writing and framing this overlooked narrative.”

Ky’lik Rich, a sophomore majoring in political science at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, and Carlton King, a sophomore majoring in business administration at Fontbonne University in St. Louis, worked as summer interns with TRHT.

“Ky’lik and Carlton have been involved in the TRHT e-stories initiative, specifically working on the social media aspect which involves our Facebook page,” continued Frey Spurlock. “In order to create that content, they spent a lot of time reviewing interviews with our storytellers that were collected by SIUE sociology and Black Theatre Workshop students. They have also been posting information about businesses around town.”

“We looked at businesses to show something positive about the city,” said Rich. “We want people who don’t live here to look for these businesses when they come. We also want to show people who do live here, but travel elsewhere, that there are good things in their own backyard.”

“Tiny’s Place got a lot of shares,” added King, “and she commented with a ‘thank you.’”

To help illuminate some of East St. Louis’ successes and history, a Trivia Tuesday was included, according to Frey Spurlock. The question was posted in the morning and the answer was given that afternoon.

A sample question was: “What East St. Louis Senior High School alum was selected in the first round of the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2000?” The answer? “Darius Lavar Miles was the third overall pick.”

“I want people to know that my city is not filled with thugs, gangsters or people who do not know how to conduct themselves,” shared King. “We are like diamonds in the rough. If people shine the light on us, if they spend some time here, they will see there is a different side to East St. Louis than what the media portrays. There is more to us than these 89 Blocks.”

“We can accomplish anything,” interjected Rich. “I love my city. I love the culture here. Everyone is smart, intelligent and funny, and we stick together. We have so much to offer.”

At the close of their internship, King and Rich spoke of their appreciation for the experience, East St. Louis School District’s GEAR UP Program and for working with Frey Spurlock.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect,” recalled King “This is what our GEAR UP counselors said we needed to do for an internship. I learned a lot from Ms. Connie. I learned professionalism, how to work in corporate spaces, how to work with others and how to collaborate as a team.”

“Ms. Connie has a degree in sociology, and she has a good perspective,” said Rich. “I want to start a podcast, and she has given me great talking points. She also puts you in a position to be a winner. She has put me in rooms with people who can help to me, who I can learn from and who can provide me with opportunities.”

“It means a lot knowing that there is someone who is not from the same city, same background or same race, and they can be so concerned,” added King. “She cares about our city. She welcomed us, and let us know that not everyone feels badly towards us or our city.”

Weekly e-stories, featuring such notable East St. Louis natives and residents as Eugene B. Redmond, Reginald Petty, Edna Patterson-Petty, Lorenzo Savage, Lydia Jackson and Darryl Cherry, will be posted on TRHT’s Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 16. A total of 22 e-stories have been collected to date.

The nearly 20 businesses that the interns highlighted on social media this summer included:

Big Mama’s BBQ Express, 5900 St. Clair Ave.

Boyhood Home of Jazz Legend Miles Davis, 1701 Kansas Ave.

Burger World, 105 N. 42 nd

Denese’s Place, 218 Collinsville Ave.

East St. Louis Monitor, 1501 State St.

Flyers Dine & Go Market, 4705 State St.

Hudlin & Co., 518 Missouri Ave.

Joe-man Chicken Shack, 3800 St. Clair Ave.

Katherine Dunham Museum, 1005 Pennsylvania Ave.

Nash Funeral Home, 144 N. 16 th

Officer Funeral Home, 2114 Missouri Ave.

Personal Touch Boutique, 1958 State St.

Sandy’s Bar BQ, 327 S, 15 th

Sherry’s J. Homestyle Cooking, 4815 Bunkum Rd.

Skate City, 2200 East Broadway

Smokey D’s BBQ & Fish, 3801 St. Clair Ave.

State Street McDonalds, 588 N. 24 th

Taystee Burger, 2700 State St.

Tiny’s Place Chicken and Seafood, 818 St. Louis Ave.

Photo:

King and Rich were TRHT interns this summer who created and distributed positive information about East St. Louis on social media, including a story about Lorenzo Savage, as seen in the background. Savage is the executive director of the I Am EStL the Foundation.

