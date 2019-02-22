EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s student newspaper, The Alestle, won 14 awards at the Illinois College Press Association’s Convention held Saturday, Feb. 16 in Chicago.

The awards spanned a range of categories, including in-depth reporting, design, multimedia, special supplements, photography, sports writing and headline writing.

“Earning awards in this broad range of categories is a testament to the overall excellence of The Alestle staff,” said Alestle Program Director Tammy Merrett.

Article continues after sponsor message

Awards included:

In-depth reporting: Second place among non-dailies with a campus population over 4,000 division

Special supplement: Second place in the open division which includes all schools, regardless of size

Feature design: Editor-in-chief Miranda Lintzenich achieved second place

Headline writing: Reporter Darian Stevenson won first place for the large school, non-daily division

Sports photography: Former photo editor Allison Gregory earned second and third place

General news photography: Gregory won second place

Sports game story: Former sports editor Trent Stuart earned third place, and an honorable mention in the sports page design category

Feature page design: Lintzenich and graphics manager JoAnn Weaver shared third place

Feature photo: Photo editor Bre Booker won third place in the large school, non-daily division

Sports feature: Reporter Maddi Lammert earned an honorable mention

Multimedia: Alestle contributor Bobby Krug was recognized with two honorable mentions.

The Alestle competed with 33 Illinois colleges and universities in 15 open categories. Additionally, the publication competed in 18 categories against 10 non-daily student newspapers on campuses with more than 4,000 students, including Columbia College in Chicago, Loyola University of Chicago, University of Illinois Springfield, DePaul University and others.

Almost 1,200 entries in the competition were judged for excellence by working journalists across the country.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: