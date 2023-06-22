EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) and the Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Center are hitting the road again this summer to visit libraries throughout the Metro East as part of the Summer STEAM Library Tour.

Now in its second year, the Summer STEAM Tour is an educational outreach initiative on behalf of the SIUE Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach as a means of connecting with area youth and their caregivers while offering activities that support area libraries’ summer reading programs. The reading themes this year include “Find Your Voice” and “Oceans of Possibilities”.

“This initiative is a great way to build partnerships with area libraries and engage with community members with whom we may not otherwise be able to connect,” said Alicia Taylor, LLI coordinator.

Last summer the initiative served more than 400 people in surrounding communities. SIUE staff are scheduled to visit libraries in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, East St. Louis, Granite City, O’Fallon, Fairmont City, Mascoutah, Columbia, Collinsville and Fairview Heights through the middle of July.

Participants in these programs will have the opportunity to create tissue paper suncatchers and scratch art bookmarks. Depending on the library’s chosen summer reading theme, participants will learn about scientists who used their voice to make a difference or ocean life.

The Summer STEAM Library Tour features activities for children ages 5-10, and registration is free. Check with your local library for the dates and to register.

For information on other community programming available through SIUE’s Online Services and Educational Outreach, visit www.siue.edu/educational- outreach/ or call 618.650.3210.

Photo: SIUE Summer STEAM Tour.

