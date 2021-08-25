EDWARDSVILLE - Patrick Carney, of Granite City, a biochemistry major, started fall semester at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville realizing that many in the campus community want to see him and other students succeed. Lucia Gomez, of Rockford, who is undecided about her major, began her SIUE classes with an understanding of the importance of time management. Jaylen Williams, of Belleville, a business management major, was happy to commence his higher education career, because he was not clueless about college and the process.

These three students, along with 25 others, successfully completed the University’s virtual five-week Summer Success Program (SSP). Students were placed in two of the following courses: Public Speaking, Introduction to Sociology, First Semester Transition, and Introduction to American Literature and Culture.

“The process of transitioning from high school to college can be difficult to navigate for many students, especially those who are first-generation,” said SSP Program Coordinator Fannie Acoff. “The Summer Success Program allows students to experience college during the summer, when the campus is not overwhelmed by students. As a result, SSP students are able to explore student services, connect with faculty and staff, and meet SIUE student leaders, which helps alleviate anxieties associated with this new experience.”

SSP held its Closing Program Sunday, Aug. 22, both in-person and virtually.

Closing program guests offering statements and appearing on Zoom included SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Associate Provost Elza Ibroscheva, PhD; Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Scott Belobrajdic, EdD, and Director for SIUE CORE TEAM (College Readiness: Transition, Engage, Achieve and Mentor) MaKesha Harris Lee, EdD.

“Welcome to the closing ceremony of our Summer Success Program,” said Pembrook. “We are thrilled that you are off to a productive start, completing four credit hours and two courses. Students, I hope you enjoyed all aspects of the program – the academic emphasis, getting to know our beautiful campus and finding time for social growth. All of these are important in your path to timely graduation. Keep that in mind in the future, as life balance is the key to success. Build on your summer success this fall. You created strong relationships. Rely on those people as you face challenges in the future.”

The closing program included a recap of summer activities and recognition of “rising stars.” Below are the courses, instructors and students selected:

Public Speaking taught by Jocelyn M. DeGroot, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Applied Communication Studies–Emma Seibert and A’Nya Wilkes

Introduction to Sociology taught by Megan Arnett, instructor in the Department of Sociology—Blake Rice and Fatima Torres

First Semester Transition taught by Jerrica Ampadu, PhD, WE CARE Clinic director.

—Cameron Coleman

—Cameron Coleman Introduction to American Literature and Culture taught by Howard Rambsy, PhD, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of English Language and Literature—Anna Craig and Carney

Geraldine Evans, a member of the 2020 SSP cohort, returned this year to serve as an SIUE e-Plug mentor and assist with the program.

“I was scared that the transition into college was going to be rough,” said Gwyneth Comer, of Granite City, who is majoring in psychology. “But because of this program, college doesn’t seem that bad. And if it is, I now know the resources that can help me.”

Taylor Corbin, of Florissant, a nursing major, said the most important things she learned this summer were study tips, time management and about available resources at SIUE.

“During the past two weeks, I have learned the in’s and out’s of college and feel more confident about the next four years,” said Lauren Bible, of Anna, also a nursing major. “I also met people who became good friends of mine!”

“I am thrilled about this year’s cohort,” added Harris Lee. “They have been an extraordinary group of students to serve and get to know in a virtual setting. They are just as eager as we are to get on campus and begin conquering their first-year goals.”

“I am so grateful to have been a part of planning and leading the 2021 Summer Success Program,” said SSP graduate teaching assistant Karagan Romoser. “During the two years that I’ve been involved in SSP, I have been blown away by the students’ drive, passion and resilience.”

“It has been an interesting and insightful two summers of virtual programming,” added Harris Lee, “but I am looking forward to re-implementing SSP to its original in-person design and seeing our participant numbers grow.”

Other students participating in SSP this year included:

The SIUE Summer Success Program is designed to assist incoming first-year undergraduate students. It works collaboratively with students to engage in an ongoing transitional process from high school to college, and creates a foundation for persistence towards a timely graduation.

