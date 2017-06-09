EDWARSVILLE – Haley Chambers-Book, the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, has been named second team All-American by Fastpitch News.

Chambers-Book, who posted a 27-8 record with a 1.42 earned run average, led the Cougars to a 41-13 overall record and the program's fourth consecutive appearance in the OVC Tournament championship game.

During the 2017 season, Chambers-Book was ranked nationally in several pitching and hitting categories.

9 th in victories (27)

in victories (27) 12 th in shutouts by a pitcher (10)

in shutouts by a pitcher (10) 15 th in strikeouts (256)

in strikeouts (256) 22 nd in earned run average (1.42)

in earned run average (1.42) 25 th in sacrifice hits per game (0.25)

in sacrifice hits per game (0.25) 29 th in strikeouts per seven innings (8.1)

in strikeouts per seven innings (8.1) 103 rd in walks allowed per seven innings (1.68)

in walks allowed per seven innings (1.68) 137th in times hit by pitch per game (0.18)

She completed her collegiate career as SIUE's all-time leader in strikeouts with 979. Chambers-Book also ranked second all-time at SIUE in wins (89) and third in shutouts (33).

The Cougar left-hander is SIUE's first All-American of the Division I era and the 16th in program history.

