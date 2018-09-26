BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior golfer Kyle Slattery has earned recognition as Ohio Valley Conference male Golfer of the Week for the second week in a row.

Slattery is coming off his second consecutive tournament win, earning medalist honors at SIUE's Derek Dolenc Invitational completed Tuesday at Gateway National Golf Links.

The native of Rockford, Illinois, turned in the third-lowest 54-hole total in school history and in the process, led SIUE to a team win at the Derek Dolenc Invitational. It was the second year in row that the Cougars have won their home event and the third time in four years.

Slattery carded rounds of 71-65-67 on his way to his second tournament win. Last weekend, he won the EKU Invitational. Slattery becomes just the fifth player to win at least two tournaments during his SIUE career. His 54-hole total (203) is the best of his career.

SIUE will next play at The Jackrabbit, hosted by South Dakota State Sunday through Tuesday.

