BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior golfer Kyle Slattery has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference's co-Male Golfer of the Month for September.

Following a slow start at the Air Force tournament, Slattery bounced back to post back-to-back tournament wins.

The Rockford, Illinois, native won the EKU Intercollegiate on a playoff and then won by three strokes at SIUE's Derek Dolenc Invitational while also helping SIUE to the team title.

His 64 in the second round of the EKU Intercollegiate is the lowest in the OVC this season and is tied for the lowest round ever at SIUE. His 65 in the second round at SIUE's Derek Dolenc Invitational is the second lowest round this season in the OVC. His third round score of 67 at SIUE is tied for the 10th lowest round in the conference. Slattery is undefeated against all OVC competition so far this season.

Slattery shares the September award with Eastern Kentucky's Billy Basham.

SIUE will play in one final tournament this fall, the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate Oct. 15-16.

