CLEVELAND, Ohio – Saul Ervin, an SIUE redshirt sophomore from Morganfield, Kentucky, has been named the Mid-American Conference Wrestler of the Week.

Ervin, a 141-pounder, improved his overall record to 7-2 and 5-1 in the MAC with three victories this past weekend at First Community Arena. Ervin made his Trackwrestling debut at No. 28 nationally after defeating No. 17 Derek Spann (Buffalo) 5-1 as well as Kyle Schickel (Clarion) in a 13-5 major decision and Caleb Brooks (Northern Illinois) 5-2. The win over Schickel avenged his only previous MAC loss.

This the first-ever MAC Wrestler of the Week honor for SIUE wrestling.

SIUE's final dual of the season is this Sunday at Missouri.

