EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE senior goalkeeper Juli Rossi (St. Louis) has earned the adidas Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honors for her efforts against Western Illinois.

Rossi was a major key in the Cougars 1-0 overtime win last week against the Leathernecks. She recorded nine saves and kept a clean sheet for the Cougars.

The Cougars' captain has played every minute in net this season and has recorded 18 saves through three games.

The Cougars are back in action at home Thursday against Saint Louis. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

