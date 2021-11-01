NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Roland Prenzler recorded the best-ever finish by an individual at the Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday, placing third overall in a 10-team field.

On a rainy course at Percy Werner Park, Prenzler ran the 8K course in 25 minutes, 8.2 seconds. That places him among the top 20 8K times in school history and is a personal best for Prenzler.

The best previous finish by a Cougar in the OVC Championships was fifth by Keith Meyer at the 2015 and 2016 postseason events.

Prenzler was bested only by Eastern Illinois' Dustin Hatfield and Jaime Marcos in the 90-runner field. Hatfield won the race in 24:31.5.

As a team, SIUE took eighth overall.

Other finishers for SIUE included Spencer Hielkema (26:52.1), Blake Panagos (27:19.3), Zach Walters (27:33.8), Jackson Edwards (28:02.7), Joseph Stone (28:22.8), Cameron Woodard (28:30.0) and Tyler Guthrie (28:33.4).

SIUE is now idle until Nov. 12 when it travels to Iowa City, Iowa, for the NCAA Midwest Regional.

