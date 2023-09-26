EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is proud to announce the successful accreditation of its graduate Nutrition and Dietetics Program. The program received accreditation by The Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND). This achievement reinforces SIUE's dedication to providing exceptional nutrition education and professional training to its students.

"Without this accreditation, we wouldn't have a program,” said Jen Zuercher, PhD, RD, LD, associate professor and program director. “The accreditation means that our program provides all of the necessary coursework and experiences that students need to prepare them for their future careers as dietitians. We are dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the high standards that have earned us this accreditation."

SIUE's program stands out as one of the few coordinated graduate programs that specialize in sports nutrition. While concentrations are no longer mandatory according to accrediting standards, SIUE has chosen to maintain its distinctive sports nutrition concentration. Under this concentration, students complete coursework in exercise physiology, gaining valuable insights into the effects of nutrition on athletic performance for professional, amateur and weekend athletes.

Successfully completing an accredited dietetics program is a prerequisite for students to be eligible to sit for the registration exam, a pivotal step toward becoming registered dietitians. Previously, SIUE's program had held conditional accreditation for the first three years. Now, with full accreditation, SIUE's accrediting body acknowledges the program's exceptional quality and its ability to prepare students for successful careers as dietitians.

SIUE continues to be a trailblazer in nutrition education, empowering its students to excel in the dynamic field of dietetics. With this accreditation, SIUE reiterates its commitment to providing a top-tier education that equips students with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in nutrition and dietetics.

For more information about SIUE's Nutrition and Dietetics Program and its accreditation, visit siue.edu/nutrition-dietetics.

