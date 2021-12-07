BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE'swas named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after her 18-point performance at Missouri.

The redshirt senior scored 16 of her points in the first half against the Tigers. She shot 44 percent for the game. Her 18 points is the most by a Cougar in a game so far this season.

Cougar fans will have three opportunities to see Nikitinaite and her teammates play at home beginning with tonight's game at 7 against Western Illinois. SIUE also faces Saint Louis Thursday at 7 p.m. and Illinois State Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets for the games are available at siuecougars.com.