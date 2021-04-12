EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) Clinical Associate Professor Kate Newman, PharmD, has donated $5,000 to the SOP as a result of selling 52 of her paintings.

Newman sold the paintings on Facebook as a fundraiser for SOP scholarships. All of her paintings and an additional 11 custom house portrait commissions sold in less than 24 hours.

Newman was slightly stunned by the sale’s overwhelming success. “I honestly wasn’t sure if much would sell at all and was a little nervous to put it out there so publicly,” she said. “My hope was to raise $1,500, but never did I imagine we’d raise so much. So many friends, alumni, faculty and staff supported the sale – I’m so grateful.”

SOP Dean Mark Luer, PharmD, FCCP, calls scholarship gifts remarkable investments in students, the School and the University. “Dr. Newman was able to channel her passion for art into her passion for supporting students, all while others were able to gain a piece of her heart,” Luer said. “Everyone wins in this remarkable scenario.”

Newman is director of experiential education and teaches in the Department of Pharmacy Practice. The Streator native earned a PharmD from the SOP in 2010. She completed a pharmacy practice residency at the Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Veterans Affairs Medical Center before joining the SOP faculty in 2013. Her research interests include self-care initiatives, professional development of students and preceptors, and the scholarship of teaching and learning.

Newman’s philanthropy was motivated by her love of art and hard-working SOP students. “For many years, I have used painting as a way to relax and recharge,” Newman said. “Life got busy, and I stopped painting for a while, but the pandemic brought me back to making art as a stress reliever.

“I have accumulated a lot of finished art during the past several years and didn’t know what to do with it. A colleague in the school suggested selling it as a part of a fundraiser.

“We have the very best students in the School of Pharmacy. They are hardworking in the classroom and outside of it, too. They are incredibly giving, always organizing events and volunteering their time. I know how vital scholarships can be for students, and I was happy to find a way to support them!”

Newman describes her artistic style as expressive, colorful and infused with joy. “I paint a lot of florals but also truly enjoy landscapes, too,” she said. “I like to try a variety of new things just to have fun. But when in doubt, a painterly, bright floral bouquet usually emerges.”

Would Newman do another fundraising sale? “If there’s interest, I’d be glad to put together another sale,” she said. “I certainly haven’t stopped painting … though I can’t imagine anything topping this one!”

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is providing highly trained pharmacists prepared for the rapidly changing healthcare environment.

Photo: SIUE School of Pharmacy Clinical Associate Professor Kate Newman, PharmD.

