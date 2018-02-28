SIUE's Muldoon, Higgins named All-Southern Conference wrestlers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – SIUE wrestlers John Muldoon (Pearl River, N.Y.) and Nate Higgins (Millstadt, Illinois) were named All-Southern Conference Wednesday by a vote of the league's head coaches.
Muldoon, who dropped to 133 pounds from 141 earlier this season, holds a 12-5 record, including a 6-1 record at 133. He went a perfect 5-0 in SoCon regular season matches.
Higgins was the top wrestler at 165 pounds with a 16-9 record overall. He finished the season 6-1 in SoCon matches.
Chattanooga 184-pounder Bryce Carr was named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year. Campbell 125-pounder Korbin Meink has been named the league's Freshman of the Year.
SIUE finished fourth as a team in the SoCon, going 4-3 in league action.
The SoCon Wrestling Championship takes place Saturday in Charleston, South Carolina. Doors to McAlister Field House open at 9 a.m. First-round matches are set to begin at 10 a.m., with finals slated to start at 7 p.m.
2017-18 All-Southern Conference Team
125 Korbin Meink, Fr., Campbell
133 John Muldoon, R-Jr., SIUE
141 Mike Pongracz, Sr., Chattanooga
149 Gavin Londoff, So., Appalachian State
157 Angel Najar, Jr., Appalachian State
165 Nate Higgins, R-Jr., SIUE
174 Forrest Przybysz, Sr., Appalachian State
184 Bryce Carr, Sr., Chattanooga
197 Randall Diabe, Jr., Appalachian State
285 Jere Heino, Jr., Campbell
2017-18 All-Freshman Team
Joe Accousti, 165, Appalachian State
Alan Clothier, 184, Appalachian State
Codi Russell, 133, Appalachian State
De'Andre Swinson-Barr, 125, Appalachian State
Zach Barnes, 149, Campbell
Luke Funck, 184, Campbell
Korbin Meink, 125, Campbell
Anthony Perrine, 197, Gardner-Webb
Denton Spencer, 141, Gardner-Webb
Cliff Conway, 125, VMI
2017-18 Wrestler of the Year: Bryce Carr, Sr., 184, Chattanooga
2017-18 Freshman of the Year: Korbin Meink, 125, Campbell
