EDWARDSVILLE – To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 and Executive Order 9981, Military and Veteran Services at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will be hosting a series of events to mark this monumental milestone in American history.

The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 [Pub.L. 80-625 Stat. 356], by law, permanently expanded women’s rights by permanently permitting women to volunteer their service to the officer and enlisted ranks of the United States military. The signing of Executive Order 9981 by President Harry S. Truman in July 1948, a month after passage of the women’s act, initiated racial desegregation in the armed forces.

“For some, 75 years may seem long ago, and that the goals of these two laws have been accomplished,” said Telisha Reinhardt, assistant director of Military and Veteran Services. “Today, the United States military is one of the most diverse employers in the world, yet, it still faces many of the issues that plague civilian society, and visible and invisible barriers still exist that hinder those in uniform based on race, sex, and gender.”

While women and African Americans have served in every conflict this nation has known, it would not be until World War II that the military would see major transitions on a massive scale. Due to the large-scale technologically advanced war on six continents, the United States depended more than ever on the service of women and racial minorities of all backgrounds. During the war, women were strongly urged to go into fields of labor that were traditionally denied to them in order to relieve men for combat.

World War II further deepened the fight for civil rights for African Americans, leading to the “Double V” campaign: victory over the Axis powers abroad and victory over racism and injustices at home in the United States. Black servicemen were often regulated to menial labor as kitchen staff or support units similar to that of women, with very few units seeing combat. Black soldiers, sailors, and marines served in segregated units. Many Black units and individuals went unrecognized for their bravery in combat.

“Women and African Americans are still breaking glass ceilings in areas of the armed forces where representation of those who reflect them is non-existent,” Reinhardt added. “During this commemoration, we will reflect on how far the military has come in establishing an inclusive and diverse force but will also demonstrate the work that still needs to continue.”

The series of events hosted by Military and Veteran Services during the spring and fall semesters will highlight the contributions of women and African Americans who bravely served and sacrificed for their country. All events will be free and open to the public via Zoom.

For more information, please contact Military and Veteran Services at veteranservices@siue.edu / 618-650-5425.

