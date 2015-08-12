EDWARDSVILLE - The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) has presented Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Jim McDermott with its inaugural Dr. Wright L. Lassiter, Jr. Legacy Award. McDermott has worked at the University for more than 20 years and is the business manager of the MorrisUniversity Center (MUC).

NACAS is a professional association for auxiliary services in higher education. The Legacy Award acknowledges McDermott’s leadership qualities and commitment to volunteerism and community service as they reflect those of one of the organization’s founders and first president Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by your colleagues, especially in a volunteer organization, for what you have contributed,” said McDermott. “NACAS has been a valuable resource to me as I’ve been introduced to potential business partners that enable us to offer current products, services and innovations. It also offers educational sessions that help members stay current on what is happening on University campuses.”

“We are proud that Jim is being recognized for his many years of service, both to NACAS and to SIUE,” said Joseph Pearson, director of the MUC at SIUE.

“Among his extensive contributions, Jim was instrumental in bringing the Starbucks license to our campus as the first self-operated food service operation in the country to operate the franchise,” he continued. “He has brought ideas for us to manage our operation more effectively and has proven important in ensuring the MUC fulfills its vision of excellence.”

According to McDermott, this fall SIUE’s MUC will unveil its latest innovation, a mobile food truck, which was brought to his attention at a NACAS meeting.

