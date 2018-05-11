COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE's Nick Matthews and Lizzie Virgl both won their respective sides of the hammer throw at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Thursday.

Matthews won the men's hammer with a personal record mark of 203 feet, 10 inches, qualifying him for the NCAA first round. This is his first ever outdoor OVC Championship.

Article continues after sponsor message

Virgl took first in the women's hammer throw on her final toss of the night, with a mark of 180-5. This was Virgl's first ever OVC Championship.

The Championships will resume Saturday morning at the Track at Tucker Stadium on the campus of Tennessee Tech.