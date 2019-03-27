BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE's Matt O'Connor has been awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week for his performances at the Bill Cornell Spring Classic.

O'Connor (Elgin, Illinois) recorded two top-five finishes at the Classic last weekend. He placed second in the 800m with an OVC-best time of 1:51.29. His 800m time ranks 20th fastest in the NCAA this season. He also had a fourth-place finish in the 1,500m with a time of 3:52.62, which ranks second in the OVC.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

He is the SIUE 800m record holder in the outdoor (1:51.19) and indoor (1:51.00). O'Connor placed second in the 800m at the 2019 OVC Indoor Championships.

O'Connor next will participate in the Pepsi Florida Relays Mar. 28-30.

More like this:

6 days ago - Griffins' Schmidt Triplets Shine at Mascoutah Cross Country Invite: The Boys Are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athletes Of Month

May 20, 2024 - Lady Griffins Secure State Title With "Team Effort" and Record Times

May 14, 2024 - 12 Lady Griffins Qualify for IHSA State Championships

May 18, 2024 - Rybak, Gilbertson, Lead Way: Lady Griffins Secure Top Spots, Prepare for State Finals

Jun 4, 2024 - McGivney Girls Dominate to Win State Title, Team Rate As Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month

 