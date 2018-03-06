EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Jeffrey Manuel, PhD, associate professor of historical studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been named a 2018 Collaborative Research Fellow by the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS).

The program, funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, supports small teams of scholars as they research and co-author a major scholarly product.

“The scholars who make up the 10th cohort of ACLS Collaborative Research Fellows exemplify the program’s aim of supporting collaborations that produce knowledge individual research efforts could not,” said ACLS’s director of fellowship programs Matthew Goldfeder. “Together, they demonstrate what can be accomplished when scholars with different expertise work together to ask big questions.”

During the 2019-20 academic year, Manuel will work with Thomas Rogers, PhD, associate professor of modern Latin American history at Emory University, on a project entitled “Agriculture’s Energy: Learning from the History of Biofuels in Brazil and the United States.”

“I am extremely happy that the ACLS is supporting this project through the Collaborative Research Fellowship program,” said Manuel. “Tom Rogers is one of the foremost historians of Latin American energy and environmental history. He brings unparalleled expertise in Brazil’s ethanol fuel program. This collaboration will allow us to answer big, transnational questions about the history of biofuels in the western hemisphere and their likely role in the future global energy system.”

Their co-authored book project traces the linked histories of biofuels in the U.S. and Brazil during the 20th century.

“Despite rapidly growing interest in the fields of energy and environmental history, few historians have tackled the long history of biofuels as alternatives to gasoline, nor addressed the long history of ethanol in a comparative or transnational context,” Manuel said. “Understanding the history of biofuels unlocks crucial new insight into comparative agricultural, food and energy policies in the western hemisphere.”

A complete list of 2018 ACLS Collaborative Research Fellowships is available at ACLS.org.

The American Council of Learned Societies, a private, nonprofit federation of 75 national scholarly organizations, is the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and related social sciences. Advancing scholarship by awarding fellowships and strengthening relations among learned societies is central to ACLS’s work. This year, ACLS will award more than $20 million to over 350 scholars across a variety of humanistic disciplines.

