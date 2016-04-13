EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Sarah Luesse, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, has received the Vaughnie Lindsay New Investigator Award for FY17. The SIUE Graduate School granted the award in recognition of Luesse’s outstanding research and scholarly activities.

Luesse will receive a combined $12,500 from the SIUE Graduate School and the College of Arts and Sciences to be used in a one-year period. The funding will allow her and her students to advance their research related to the development of organic reactions that are helpful for the design and preparation of potential pharmaceutical drug candidates.

“The overall goal of this work is to develop reactions that can be used to construct complex organic molecules that resemble those structures found in nature,” Luesse said. “The method we are developing involves a multi-component coupling reaction, which means that several different chemicals are combined to make a complex molecule in one step.”

Luesse’s research is important within the healthcare arena, and clearly demonstrates her commitment to SIUE’s teacher-scholar model. Dr. Vaughnie J. Lindsay created the model’s foundation, which emphasizes that scholarship complements and enriches excellence in teaching and service. Lindsay served as SIUE’s graduate dean from 1973 until 1986.

Stephen Hansen, PhD, interim chancellor, and graduate school dean emeritus, established the Lindsay Research Professorship Endowment that funds this award.

“As dean of the Graduate School, Vaughnie Lindsay was a source of innovation and energy. She vigorously supported research and creative activities for faculty,” said Hansen. “Dr. Luesse is an exceptional young scholar who exemplifies the tradition of excellence in research fostered by Vaughnie Lindsay.”

“I’m extremely grateful for the support and recognition that comes with this award,” Luesse said. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with several students on this project. It will provide hands-on experience for undergraduate and graduate students that will allow them to develop as research scientists and will prepare them for careers in the pharmaceutical or chemical industry.”

Luesse’s student researchers will have the chance to present their results at a regional or national conference, and will be co-authors on this work when it is published.

Faculty and the emeriti faculty at the time of the award’s conception donated the funds to endow the award. Those wishing to help support new investigators through the Vaughnie Lindsay Award may make a donation to the Graduate School section of the endowment at: http://www.siue.edu/give/.

