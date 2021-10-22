EDWARDSVILLE - The community is invited to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Lovejoy Library for a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration being held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The outdoor event will feature food, crafts, art, live music and dance in observance of the annual holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and in Hispanic cultures around the world.

“I am excited to host this event because this will be the first time the campus is celebrating Day of the Dead,” said SIUE Diversity and Engagement Librarian Simone Williams. “This is an important holiday for those in Mexico and throughout Latin America, and this event will help culminate Hispanic Heritage Month.”

“It is also imperative that our campus community and the overall community know more about the holiday and how we can use it as an example to demonstrate love and respect for deceased loved ones, especially for those of us who have lost loved ones during the pandemic,” Williams added. “This will be a great event to attend for people of all ages to have fun and learn about different cultures.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees will have the opportunity to view artwork created by SIUE student Emily Mancuso and other Día de los Muertos displays inside Lovejoy Library.

Admission and parking are free. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance will be taken. Masks and social distancing are optional but suggested for outdoor activities, and are required inside all SIUE buildings.

Contact Williams at siwilli@siue.edu with any questions. Follow Lovejoy Library on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram for more information about this event and other upcoming events at the Lovejoy Library.

More like this: