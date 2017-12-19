SIUE's Lauren White honored as OVC Women's Basketball Player of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Lauren White, a senior from Edwardsville, Illinois, has been selected as the women's basketball Player of the Week in the Ohio Valley Conference.
White recorded a career-best 28 points for SIUE against Northern Illinois Sunday at the Vadalabene Center. The Cougar guard shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 5 from three-point range. She added five assists and seven rebounds, four of which were on the offensive end. White also had one block in 38 minutes played against the Huskies.
SIUE, 3-6, begins a six-game road trip at the FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. The Cougars face off against Akron in a 3:30 p.m. CT contest Wednesday followed by a 6 p.m. CT game against host Florida Gulf Coast.