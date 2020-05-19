EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE's Lara Tupper earned the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Region Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the organization today.

"Lara has been an elite competitor and Student-Athlete during her time here at SIUE," commented Head Tennis Coach Adam Albertsen. "On the court her competitiveness was elite without her ever losing a sense of sportsmanship and respect for her opponents. This is a great honor to be recognized for by the ITA and I could not think of a more deserving person than Lara."

The sportsmanship award is presented each year to a junior or senior player who has demonstrated extraordinary commitment and unwavering dedication to her team, with exceptionally hard work, courage, sportsmanship, and a positive attitude that makes people around her play better.



The award has been presented since 1997 in memory of the late and widely admired Cissie Leary, who served as the women's tennis coach at Penn for over 20 years.



Tupper, from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, finished her career with 44 singles wins and 29 doubles victories. She was a member of the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Championship team. Tupper has also been recognized for her efforts in the classroom as well by making the OVC Honor Roll.

"I am extremely proud of Lara's accomplishments on and off the court," Albertsen added. "She has been a huge part of this tennis program and exemplifies what it means to be a Cougar."

