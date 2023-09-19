EDWARDSVILLE – Nick Gagliano successfully completed Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Laboratory Technician Alternative Digital Credential Program last spring. His efforts paid dividends, as he was hired at International Food Products Corporation as a quality control laboratory technician.

“I was hoping the credential would get my foot in the door for a career in science,” said Gagliano. “The program helped me achieve that.”

Gagliano enjoyed the hands-on approach of the program and worked through the challenges he encountered thanks to the teaching from his instructors.

Gagliano’s instructor, Shea Hastings, described how the credential program offers outstanding opportunities for dedicated participants.

Article continues after sponsor message

“A strong work ethic and willingness to learn and be wrong are the most important things a student can bring to a classroom,” Hastings added.

SIUE’s Laboratory Technician Alternative Digital Credential program provides in-demand job skills. The program is self-paced, complete with tutoring and in-person evaluations. Individuals completing the program are well-positioned to begin careers in laboratory occupations, such as food and beverage manufacturing, petrochemical manufacturing, and chemical and biochemical industries.

Funding options are available through WIOA and pre-apprenticeship grants.

Contact altcredentials@siue.edu for more information.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,000.

More like this: