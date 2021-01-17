EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business student Eleanor Kohlberg is the scholarship recipient for the St. Louis Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

The Academic Relations Committee for the St. Louis IIA Chapter was impressed by Kohlberg’s enthusiasm for internal audit, making her a deserving recipient for the scholarship. Kohlberg is both honored to be selected and is looking forward to utilizing the awarded resources to continue her education in the internal audit field.

The scholarship provides Kohlberg with a $1,000 award, an invitation to the March 2021 Multi-Track Event, which covers a variety of relevant topics to the internal auditing field. Also included is an all-expenses paid invitation to the 2021 IIA Education Partnership Exchange, a leadership and networking conference for internal audit students, educators and corporations.

A junior accountancy major from Moro, Kohlberg is working toward graduation in May 2022. “I found my passion for internal auditing, because the work is like a puzzle,” she said. “I enjoy sifting through and piecing together information and evidence to work toward the end goal, which is always rewarding.”

Kohlberg has enjoyed her experience in the School of Business. “My professors and the various seminars offered continually push me to new heights,” she said.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 244 business schools in the U.S. for the 15th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 30,500 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

