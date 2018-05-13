COOKEVILLE, Tn. – SIUE track and field star Julian Harvey has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Male MVP of the Meet for his performances at the championships.

"Coming off of a redshirt year, it took him some time to get back up to speed," SIUE Assistant Coach Joey Pacione said. "He has worked extremely hard through the outdoor season to reclaim form and it was gratifying to see him rewarded for it."

Harvey, who was named the the OVC Co-Field Athlete of the year last week, finished the championships with 35.25 team points.

He placed first in both the long jump (25 feet, 8.75 inches) and the triple jump (50-10.75), second in the high jump (6-11.75) and third in the 100m (10.60).

"That it ended with the most successful OVC meet of his career is all you can hope for as an athlete or coach," added Pacione. "He is peaking at the perfect time leading into the NCAA championship portion of the season."

Next up for Harvey is the NCAA First Round in Sacramento, California, where he is qualified to compete in the long, high and triple jumps.

