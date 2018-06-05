EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Julian Harvey will close out his illustrious SIUE track and field career at the NCAA Championships competing in both the long and high jumps.

The championships will be at the Historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon June 6-9. Harvey will compete in the long jump Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT and the high jump Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

"To qualify to the NCAA Championships in two field events says the world about him," added SIUE Assistant Coach Joey Pacione. "He's the first from our school and one of only three in the country this year to do so."

Harvey placed third in the long jump (25 feet, 8.75 inches) and seventh in the high jump (7-1) at the NCAA West Preliminary Round May 24-26 in Sacramento, California.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pacione on how Harvey looks heading into the championships.

"This is the best I have seen him going into a championship in terms of his ability to consistently execute his events," said Pacione. "On top of that, his mindset is in a great place."

Harvey was named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Field Athlete of the Year and was Most Valuable Athlete of the OVC Championships during outdoor season after finishing first in the long and triple jumps, second in the high jump and third in the 100m.

"It takes a large amount of dedication to achieve at a high level in a field event," Pacione said. "He's been a student of his events, and it's shown in his growth into a class athlete."

In 2016, Harvey competed at the NCAA Championships where he came away with second team All-American honors after finishing 11th in the long jump.

Coverage of the 2018 NCAA Championships will begin Wednesday at 3:30 C.T. on ESPN3.com. There will be coverage all weekend from the championships on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNU.

More like this: