EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ International Studies program will host its second International Studies Day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, April 12 in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature prominent guests from such international and regional organizations as the United Nations, the World Affairs Council of St. Louis, the International Institute of St. Louis and the Council on Foreign Relations.

A panel discussion will include regional experts addressing international issues impacting our area, and another session will feature Ms. Nanayaa Kumi, associate talent outreach officer at the United Nations Secretariat in New York and Ms. Zephanii Smith, member of the National Council of the United Nations Association of the United States, discussing careers at the United Nations and international advocacy for sustainable development.

The keynote speaker will be Anwarul Karim Chowdhury, a career diplomat who has served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, President of the UN Security Council, President of the UNICEF Board, UN Under-Secretary-General and Senior Special Advisor to the UN General Assembly President.

He has devoted many years as an inspirational champion for sustainable peace and development and ardently advancing the cause of the global movement for the culture of peace that has energized civil society all over the world. He will present the keynote address, “The United Nations – Essential or Irrelevant in Today’s World?” His presentation will be followed by a question and answer session and press conference.

“The second edition of International Studies Day is exciting because it provides exposure to a range of important topics and speakers,” said Sorin Nastasia, PhD, associate professor and international studies program director at SIUE. “International Studies Day is organized by SIUE’s international studies program, which has been in existence only since 2016 but has already had several significant accomplishments.”

“I am thrilled that the SIUE community and the general public will have the extraordinary opportunity to hear Ambassador Chowdhury speak about the scope and relevance of the United Nations,” Nastasia continued. “Ambassador Chowdhury’s legacy and leadership in advancing the best interest of the global community are related to such groundbreaking initiatives as UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which was adopted when he was the President of the Security Council, and recognized for the first time the role and contribution of women in the area of peace and security.”

International Studies Day at SIUE will include:

9:30-11 a.m. – International Issues Impacting our Region panel discussion

Panelists include representatives of the Council on Foreign Relations, St. Louis Committee; World Affairs Council of St. Louis; International Institute of St. Louis; and World Trade Center, St. Louis

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – Careers at the United Nations and International Advocacy for Sustainable Development

Presenters are Ms. Nanayaa Kumi, associate talent outreach officer, Office of Human Resources Management United Nations Secretariat, New York City, and Ms. Zephanii Smith, member of the National Council of the United Nations Association of the United States

1-3 pm. – “The United Nations – Essential or Irrelevant in Today’s World?” keynote address by Ambassador Anwarul Karim Chowdhury, followed by Q&A and a press conference

Ambassador Anwarul Karim Chowdhury is founder of the Global Movement for the Culture of Peace and a career diplomat who has served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, President of the UN Security Council, President of the UNICEF Board, UN Under-Secretary-General and Senior Special Advisor to the UN General Assembly President

9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Informational Booths

SIUE departments and programs, student organizations, and the Offices of International Affairs and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the International Institute of St. Louis, European Studies Center at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Institute for International Education and the Peach Corps

3-5 p m. – Film Screening: “I am From Chile” by director Gonzalo Diaz Ugarte

This coming of age immigration story, drawing from the director’s personal experiences, has received several awards at international film festivals

Food and refreshments will be served throughout the day. Participants in all activities will be entered in a prize drawing.

International Studies Day is supported in part by the College of Arts and Sciences’ Targeted Funding Initiative. The program utilizes funding acquired through the College’s Winter Session courses and is supplemented with other internal CAS funds. Now in its third year, the 2018 CAS TFI funded 36 projects totaling $200,000.

For more information on International Studies Day and SIUE’s international studies program, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/internationalstudies/.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

