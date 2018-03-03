MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. – Emily Ingles tossed a three-hit shutout Saturday as SIUE softball defeated Villanova 2-0 at the EMU Madeira Beach Spring Invitational.

In SIUE's only game of the day, Ingles allowed hits in the first, fifth and seventh innings while retiring 12 straight Villanova batters at one point. No Villanova baserunner advanced past second base. Ingles improved to 4-1.

"I think she threw well today," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "I think she had better command today and was sharper."

The Cougars, 6-3, got all of the offense it needed in the first inning without a hit. Alyssa Heren was hit by pitch off Villanova starter Anissa Amarillas. Heren stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Bailey Concatto. Zoe Schafer provided the RBI with a sacrifice fly to center field.

SIUE scored once more in the fourth when Kalei Kaneshiro singled to left field to start the inning. Janie Smith then came in to pinch run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby Marlow, with her second start of the season, stepped up for a double to right center field.

"Coach Montgomery was looking for me to advance the runner," said Marlow. "It was a run and hit play where Janie was to run and if I see a strike drive it somewhere. That's all I had in my mind, just drive it somewhere."

"We were trying to see if we could find some offense from the bench," said Montgomery. "We had Conner Cutright in right field today and Marlow was the DP. Abby certainly came up big."

Villanova, 3-5, stranded five runners but none bigger than the one in the sixth inning. Ingles retired the first two batters she faced in the inning only to hit Amarillas with an errant pitch. With the tying run at the plate, Villanova cleanup hitter Nikki Alden sent a fly ball to center field that Heren caught near the fence.

"That was the biggest offensive threat Villanova had," said Montgomery.

SIUE has two more games left in the EMU Madeira Beach Invitational. The Cougars face Loyola at 10:30 a.m. CT and LaSalle at 1 p.m. CT.

More like this: