SIUE's Ingles is OVC Pitcher of the Week
EDWARDSVILLE – After going 3-0 this past week, SIUE softball's Emily Ingles was named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.
It is the second OVC Pitcher of the Week honor this season for the Cougar sophomore and the third of her collegiate career.
Ingles, a right-hander from Scottsdale, Arizona, tossed shutouts over Central Arkansas and Villanova at the EMU Madeira Beach Spring Invitational. She also struck out 11, one shy of her season high, in a victory over Loyola. Opponents hit just .167 for the week while posting a weekly earned run average of 0.31.
She improved to 5-1 for the season, lowering her season ERA to 0.78.
The SIUE softball team continues play Tuesday with a single game at No. 24 Kentucky. Game time is 3 p.m. The Cougars then travel to Western Kentucky for a 5 p.m. contest Wednesday.
