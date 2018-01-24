SPARTANBURG, S.C. – SIUE 165-pounder Nate Higgins (Millstadt, Illinois) has been named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week for all competition from Jan. 17-24. The selection is made by the league office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Higgins recorded a pair of SoCon victories on the road this past week with a 10-3 win over Chattanooga's Chad Pyke and Appalachian State's Thomas Flitz. Pyke was listed as No. 32 nationally in the NCAA coaches panel individual ranking.

The two victories improved Higgins' record to 14-6 overall and 3-0 in SoCon matches. He also has won all five of his matches contested in 2018.

The SIUE wrestling team returns to action in its final road dual meets of the season. SIUE faces Gardner-Webb in a 6 p.m. match Friday followed by a 6 p.m. match Saturday at Davidson.

More like this: