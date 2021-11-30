BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE's Jaida Hampton (Lansing, Michigan) recorded a pair of double-digit scoring efforts this past week and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week.

The 5-foot, 10-inch guard came off the bench to score 16 points in the win at Butler and followed it up with a team-leading 14 points in the home season opener victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

SIUE has won three straight games and next faces Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday.

 