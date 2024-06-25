



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Geovonday Jones, assistant professor of performance in the Department of Theater and Dance, stars in The Black Rep’s theatre production of August Wilson’s “King Hedley II.” This play is the ninth installment in playwright Wilson’s renowned American Century Cycle of ten plays about the Black Experience. “King Hedley II” runs now through July 14 at The Edison Theatre in St. Louis, Mo.

This show closes the theatre company’s 47th anniversary season, and is the second production in the season with Jones. Prior to this role, Jones directed the play “Wedding Band.”

For “King Hedley II” Jones returns to his roots as an actor, playing the part of Mister, the lead character’s best friend and inner monologue.

Jones finds both positions challenging and rewarding.

“The major difference between acting and directing a play concern the scope of the project,” said Jones. “As the director for Alice Childress’ ‘Wedding Band,’ I had to see and know each character, inside and out. The same is true of the world of the play—as director, I had to ensure that the whole (actors, designers, etc) came together in a specific way to tell the story I envisioned.”

“As an actor, I was only tasked with creating the character of Mister in August Wilson’s ‘King Hedley II.’ Though it’s my job to make sure the costumes are lived in and the set is lived on, I could sit back a little bit and focus in on the singular character and his function in the story.”

Watch Jones’s First Alert 4 interview along with “King Hedley II” director and founder of Black Rep founder Ron Himes.

Tickets are available at theblackrep.org or through the Box Office at 314-534-3807. This production is recommended for mature audiences ages 14 and up.

About The Black Rep

The Black Rep, a 46-year-old legacy Black arts organization, is committed to producing, re-imagining, and commissioning work written by Black playwrights and creating opportunities for new voices and youth. Founded by Producing Director Ron Himes, the vision for The Black Rep continues: a more equitable distribution of opportunities and resources for Black professionals and students in the theatre; improved representation on and back-stage in the theatre industry; and a fostered community culture of support and mentorship for those who will follow. For more information: www.theblackrep.org

