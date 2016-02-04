EDWARDSVILLE - The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its fourth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in the SIUE School of Engineering building

Approximately 250 girls from grades 5-8 are expected to attend the daylong event that offers exposure to the engineering field. Participants will complete a total of five activities, covering the fields of civil, mechanical, electrical, industrial and computer science engineering.

This year’s theme is “A History of Famous Women in Engineering.” Small groups will use teamwork to design and create their projects.

“This event is so great because it shows young ladies that they have the opportunity to pursue a career in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields,” said Ashley Huels, a sophomore computer science engineering major and SWE youth outreach chair. “Our goal is to achieve diversity in engineering, and to show these young ladies how much fun engineering can be.”

Again this year, professional women engineers and SIUE students will be on site providing support and guidance to program participants. Following the completion of each activity, the professional engineers and the SIUE engineering students will offer analysis and ask the participants probing questions about the project.

Huels is in her first year as the youth outreach chair. “I decided to become chair, because I wanted to share my passion for engineering with these kids,” she said. “I believe that women have a lot to offer in the STEM fields.”

During the event, the creative problem solving aspects of engineering will be discussed and explored. The participants will work collaboratively on projects, be encouraged to ask questions and use their imagination.

The program will be led by volunteers through SWE. The $15 registration fee includes all activities, lunch and a T-shirt for each girl.

For more information, contact the SIUE SWE at 618-650-2541, swesiue@gmail.com or by visiting www.facebook.com/swesiue.

